Jorhat-Majuli bridge project faces Rs 93 cr cost escalation amid construction delays

Guwahati, March 18: The revised cost estimate for the Jorhat-Majuli bridge has jumped by more than Rs 93 crore. The original cost of the two-lane bridge was Rs 925.47 crore. The project was approved in February 2021 and was originally scheduled to be completed in July 2025.

But till February, only 30.65 per cent has been physical progress and cumulative expenditure has been Rs 192.50 crore, official data shows.

The Road Transport and Highways Ministry, in an office memorandum on Monday, intimated the revised cost estimate of Rs 1,019.16 crore for the 6,812.5 metre bridge.

The earlier contractor abandoned the project in September and formally withdrew in December.

Raising the issue in Parliament on Tuesday, Jorhat MP Gaurav Gogoi expressed serious concerns over the delay in the crucial project. "Despite repeated assurances, the project remains stalled, causing immense hardship for the residents," he said in an intervention. The government said tendering for the remaining work will begin soon.

Construction commenced in November 2021, with an original completion target of July 2025.

The project faced a significant setback when the initial contractor, UP State Bridge Corporation Ltd (UPSBCL), withdrew from the project in September 2024, formally exiting in December 2024.

In response to these challenges, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) approved the revised cost estimate on March 17, as confirmed by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The government has indicated that the process of appointing a new contractor is underway, with a meeting to discuss the revised cost estimate scheduled for February 28.

The delays have prompted public outcry, including a human chain protest organized by local residents and activists in February, demanding immediate resumption of the project.

The bridge is considered a lifeline for Majuli's inhabitants, and its completion is eagerly awaited to alleviate transportation challenges and boost socio-economic development in the area.

The government has assured that tendering for the remaining work will commence soon, aiming to expedite the project's completion and fulfill its commitment to improving infrastructure in the region.