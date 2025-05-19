Unattended for months, Jorhat–Majuli Bridge site falls prey to daylight theft

Jorhat, May 19: Nearly a month after Union Road Transport & Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari assured that construction on the long-awaited Jorhat–Majuli Bridge would resume, the project remains stalled, with the abandoned site now falling prey to theft and vandalism.

The ₹925 crore project — once a symbol of hope for over two lakh residents of Majuli and Jorhat — has been lying unattended for over nine months after the Uttar Pradesh State Bridge Corporation, the construction agency, reportedly abandoned the site midway.

In the latest incident, two individuals were caught on video stealing iron rods from a bridge pillar in broad daylight.

The footage, captured by a ferry passenger, shows the men arriving in a small boat and cutting away structural components before fleeing the scene. While no arrests have been made, the video has triggered anger across Majuli.

“This isn’t the first such incident. Earlier too, materials like rods and other construction materials have been stolen from the site. If this continues, it will severely impact the future of the project,” said a concerned local resident.

The Jorhat–Majuli Bridge is seen as more than just infrastructure. For residents of the world’s largest river island, it represents long-standing demands for connectivity and development.

Currently, ferries remain the only means of transport between Majuli and the mainland, making the bridge crucial for day-to-day life and economic progress.

Construction on the 8-km bridge was formally launched on November 29, 2021, by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. Since then, delays, contractor withdrawal, and lack of site security have thrown the timeline into uncertainty.

Locals are now urging the district administration and concerned departments to step in immediately — both to investigate the reported thefts and to take strong measures for site security and the resumption of construction.

“We urge the authorities to act before it’s too late. This bridge is not just concrete and steel; it’s a lifeline for Majuli,” the resident added.

With hopes hanging in the balance and the project in limbo, the people of Majuli await concrete steps — not just promise — from the government.