Jorhat–Dibrugarh NH-37 to be restored in 6 months: Gadkari tells Lok Sabha

Guwahati, Dec 4: Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, on Thursday, assured that the Jorhat–Dibrugarh stretch of National Highway 37 will be restored to favourable condition within the next six months.

The Union Minister's assurance came during the Winter Session of the Lok Sabha, in response to a question raised by Deputy Leader of the Opposition in the Lower House and Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi, who urged the Centre to expedite the repair work.

“The NHIDCL is working on it. The road condition worsened after the monsoon season. Within six months, the road will be good,” Gadkari said.

Gogoi, referring to a recent viral video of Gadkari travelling at high speed on a smooth highway in Gujarat, highlighted the disparity in road quality in Assam.

“We felt a little jealous after watching that video because in Assam, even though we pay toll taxes, we cannot drive at 100 or 140 kmph due to poor road conditions. The people of Assam are paying tolls but not getting quality highways,” he said in Hindi.

Responding to concerns, Gadkari informed the House that several complaints regarding the road had triggered an inquiry, and investigation has been initiated against the contractor involved.

Gogoi further emphasised the severity of the situation, saying, “While the Jaji portion is fine, the stretch from Jorhat to Dibrugarh, especially after Jaji, Demow and Moran, is in extremely bad shape. I urge the NHIDCL to expedite the work as soon as possible.”

Earlier on October 21, after a meeting with Gadkari, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had announced that construction on the crucial four-lane Jorhat–Dibrugarh project would be expedited.

“We had a detailed discussion with Nitin Gadkari regarding the National Highway from Jorhat to Dibrugarh. The NHIDCL will be handling the project, and both contractors and officials participated actively in the discussions,” Sarma had said.

Sarma had added that heavy rainfall in Upper Assam had slowed progress in previous months, but with improved weather, construction is expected to pick up pace.