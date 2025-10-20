Assam Congress chief writes to Gadkari over Jorhat–Dibrugarh NH-37 delays, corruption

Guwahati, Oct 20: Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Gaurav Gogoi has written to Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, flagging serious delays, poor quality, and alleged irregularities in the ongoing Jorhat–Dibrugarh National Highway (NH-37) project.

In his letter dated Monday, Gogoi highlighted concerns over multiple stretches of the highway, including Dikhow, Gaurisagar, Sivasagar, Moran, and Dibrugarh, which remain incomplete despite repeated assurances from the Centre that the project would be finished by December 31, 2025.

“Large portions of the highway remain incomplete and poorly maintained, causing severe hardship to daily commuters, transporters, and local residents. Several stretches have deteriorated into dangerous conditions, undermining public safety and regional connectivity in upper Assam,” the letter read.

The APCC chief also drew attention to the recent arrest of Riten Kumar Singh, Executive Director and Regional Officer of the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL), Guwahati, by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Singh was allegedly caught accepting a Rs 10 lakh bribe from a private contractor in exchange for favourable extensions and completion certificates for projects including the crucial four-laning of NH-37 from Demow to Moran Bypass.

“The CBI’s subsequent recovery of Rs 2.62 crore in cash and other unaccounted assets across multiple cities indicates that corruption has not only compromised the integrity of NHIDCL’s regional operations but has likely contributed directly to the slow pace, poor quality, and mismanagement witnessed along NH-37,” he wrote.

Gogoi urged the Ministry to conduct a comprehensive review of the highway project, with particular focus on the troubled stretches. He called for strict monitoring to ensure transparency, accountability, and timely completion, while stressing that public confidence must be restored.

“The Jorhat–Dibrugarh highway is a lifeline for Upper Assam’s economy and daily life. I request your personal intervention to ensure public resources are protected, timelines are honoured, and the project reflects the standards of integrity and efficiency our citizens deserve,” Gogoi added in the letter.