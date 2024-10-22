Jorhat-Dibrugarh highway work to speed up, alignment of Kaziranga corridor approved: Assam CM

Guwahati, Oct 22: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has announced significant updates on various road infrastructure projects in Assam following a meeting with Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday.

In a video message shared on social media, Sarma revealed that work on the critical Jorhat-Dibrugarh four-lane project is set to accelerate over the next couple of months.

“We had a detailed discussion with Nitin Gadkari at his office regarding the expedition of the construction of the National Highway from Jorhat to Dibrugarh. The National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) will be handling the project, and the contractors and officials actively participated in the discussions,” he stated.

Accompanying Sarma were Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal, Minister of State for External Affairs and Textile Pabitra Margherita, and Darrang-Udalguri MP Dilip Saikia.

Sarma noted that heavy rainfall in Upper Assam had previously hindered the project’s progress, but the construction would now pick up pace, as the state has been experiencing drier weather.

Earlier on Monday, members of the Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuba Chatra Parishad (AJYCP) formed a human chain along NH-37 in the Kakojan area of Jorhat district to highlight the slow progress of the work on the important Jorhat-Dibrugarh stretch of the highway.

Adding further, the Chief Minister confirmed that the Centre has approved the alignment for a proposed animal corridor in Kaziranga National Park. “In the next two to three months, it will seek final approval from the cabinet, and ₹5,500 crore-worth project will receive a greenlight," he added.

Sarma also provided an update on the Gohpur-Numaligarh tunnel project, stating that the Detailed Project Report (DPR) is nearing completion. "Gadkari mentioned that once that is finished, we will proceed to the next steps," he said.

Regarding the Baihata Chariali to Tezpur four-lane project, the Chief Minister stated that a proposal to expand the National Highway into a four-lane road will be submitted to the Centre, with Gadkari expressing his commitment to securing its sanction.