Jhanji embankment breach triggers fresh flood in Jorhat; Teok, Mariani submerged

Jorhat, July 6: A second wave of floods has battered several areas in Assam’s Jorhat district, including Teok and Mariani, triggering widespread distress among residents.

Locals blame a breached embankment along the Jhanji river for the worsening situation, calling for immediate intervention by the government.

According to residents, the embankment—already weakened by earlier rainfall and flooding—collapsed again in recent days, causing the Jhanji river to spill over into nearby villages.

The resulting inundation has damaged crops, disrupted road connectivity, and left over 100 households submerged under waist-deep water.

“We do not know what steps the government will take, but we urgently need proper maintenance of the Jhanji embankment or we will be washed away,” a resident told The Assam Tribune.

With agricultural fields destroyed and mobility curtailed, families say their livelihoods have taken a major hit. Many also raised concerns about the impact on education, as schools remain closed and examinations stand delayed.

“Our children are unable to attend school. Exams cannot be held on time due to the floods,” said another senior villager.

Residents estimate that around 50 to 60 families in the area are now living in fear and uncertainty.

“If the remaining part of the embankment collapses, we’ll be left with nothing. The government must rebuild the embankment this year itself,” said one local resident.

Earlier, floods had already devastated large swathes of Jorhat after rising waters from both the Jhanji and Kakojan rivers damaged fields and forced school closures.

Neighbouring Golaghat district also faced severe flooding in June, after the collapse of a 25-year-old sluice gate on the Gelabeel river led to heavy inundation across several villages.

As the floodwaters continue to rise, residents are urging the authorities to treat the situation with urgency and prioritise long-term flood mitigation infrastructure in the region.