Bokakhat villages reel under floods as 25-yr-old sluice gate falters

Jorhat, June 2: As floodwaters continue to engulf large parts of Assam, farmers and the agrarian community remain among the hardest hit.

In Bokakhat, the rising water level of the Gelabeel River has triggered widespread alarm, with concerns mounting over the structural integrity of a decades-old sluice gate in Namtari village.

According to locals, 20 villages in the Bokakhat area are already under water as the sluice gate, constructed 25 years ago to control the Gelabeel’s flow, appears unable to withstand the current pressure.













Fields are submerged after Gelabeel river swells following heavy rainfall in Bokakhat (AT Photo)

With water levels rising rapidly following heavy rains, the gate is at risk of giving way, threatening to worsen the flooding.

“The sluice gate was built 25 years ago by the government, for which we were initially grateful. But its construction was faulty and not scientifically sound. No proper maintenance has been carried out since,” a local resident told The Assam Tribune on Monday.

Villagers have called on the government to repair and upgrade the gate using appropriate engineering standards. They warned that if left unattended, the structure’s failure could lead to even more widespread damage in the region.

The rising floodwaters have also disrupted daily life and agricultural activities in the area. Many farmers have lost or are struggling to protect cow feed stored in low-lying areas.

“We use paddy stalks and agricultural residue to feed our cattle, but with everything submerged, we’ve had to move these materials to higher ground,” the resident added.













Paddy stalks and cow feed are being transferred from low lying areas to higher grounds (AT Photo)

Some farmers have reportedly retrieved waterlogged fodder by wading into flooded fields. “It’s an indescribable situation. We’re doing whatever we can, but it's difficult,” said another affected villager.

Beyond infrastructure concerns, locals also expressed frustration over what they view as political inaction.

“Floods come every year, but promises of flood control are only made during elections. We don’t even have systems in place to protect the cattle feed from pests, should they strike now,” said the resident.

The community is now urging the state government to act urgently, particularly by reinforcing the sluice gate in Namtari, to avert future disasters and safeguard livelihoods.