Over 100 homes submerged in Jorhat's Teok; schools shut, exams cancelled

Jorhat, June 25: The rising water levels of the Jhanji and Kakojan rivers in Assam’s Jorhat district, following heavy rainfall on Tuesday, have left several villages in Teok and surrounding areas in a state of crisis.

More than 100 households have been submerged, forcing residents to wade through waist-deep water and scramble to save essentials.

“It wouldn’t be wrong to say that we are submerged—floodwaters have reached the roofs of some houses, destroying granaries and harming domestic animals. There are elderly people in the village who are unwell, and we’re trying our best to evacuate them,” a local resident told The Assam Tribune.

The floods have also disrupted school activities as well. Exams scheduled in several institutions were cancelled due to the inundation.

At Nabajyoti Lower Primary School, the staff lost most of the mid-day meal materials but manage to salvage some important documents.

"The classrooms were waist-deep in water, making it impossible to conduct today's exams," a teacher said, adding that authorities were informed before the cancellations.













Residents allege that the improper construction of the embankment on Jhanji river has added to the flood problems of the area (AT Photo)

Residents allege that inadequate embankment construction along the Jhanji River has worsened their plight. Many believe that a properly built embankment could have spared the region its annual floods.

“The government sanctioned funds for the embankment, but either the funds weren’t fully utilised or there was negligence from the authorities. That’s why we’re suffering like this again,” another villager said.

He added grimly, “Without a strong embankment, we will be swept away by the next flood.”