Japanese delegation led by Speaker Nukaga Fukushiro to arrive in Assam

Guwahati, May 3: A 45-member Japanese delegation, led by House of Representatives Speaker, Nukaga Fukushiro, is set to arrive in Assam on Saturday for a three-day visit aimed at strengthening bilateral ties and exploring cooperation opportunities, officials confirmed.

The delegation is expected to land in the evening and meet Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma before heading to the Assam Legislative Assembly for an interaction with state legislators.

Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya and the chief minister were also scheduled to attend the session, which would be followed by a cultural programme and dinner.

According to reports, the delegation will visit the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Guwahati and the Tata Semiconductor and Testing Facility on Sunday.

They will also inspect various development projects being implemented in the state with Japanese assistance.

The visit follows Chief Minister Sarma’s trip to Japan in January this year, during which he invited Fukushiro to visit Assam.

Welcoming the delegation, Sarma expressed optimism about the outcomes of the visit. “Assam welcomes H.E Nukaga Fukushiro, Hon'ble Speaker of Japan’s House of Representatives and the distinguished Japanese delegation on their visit to Assam. Their visit from 3rd to 5th May 2025 marks a new chapter in the deepening Assam-Japan strategic partnership,” he posted on the microblogging website

During Advantage Assam 2.0, Assam and Japan signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) focusing on education and skill development. As a part of this agreement, a Japan Language Testing Centre will soon be established in Assam to equip aspiring candidates with the linguistic skills required to work in Japan.

With Japan actively seeking skilled manpower, around 50,000 Assamese youth are expected to be sent to Japan for employment opportunities, offering them global exposure and a chance to contribute to Japan’s growing industries.





