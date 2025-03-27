Assam likely to showcase investment potential at Japan World Expo 2025

Guwahati, Mar 27: Furthering efforts to enhance business and human resource exchanges between Assam and Japan, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has hinted at the state’s possible participation in World Expo 2025, set to take place in Osaka, Japan, in April.

“We are actively exploring Assam’s participation in the World Expo 2025 in Osaka. This platform will showcase Assam’s investment potential and cultural heritage. We look forward to engaging with Japanese businessmen and policymakers to further strengthen our economic ties,” said the Chief Minister, addressing a seminar on Innovation in Human Resources in Japan via video conference on Wednesday.

The announcement came after Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba highlighted Japan’s ongoing efforts to create employment opportunities for Indian youth, particularly those from Assam.

"Expanding employment opportunities for Indian nationals in Japanese companies through cooperation between Japanese private firms and the state of Assam, along with the establishment of a career support office at IIT, will accelerate human resource exchange between Japan and India," Ishiba stated.

Chief Minister Sarma acknowledged Japan’s continued support in fostering closer economic, cultural, and strategic ties between the two nations. He also expressed gratitude to Fukushiro Nukaga, Speaker of the Japanese House of Representatives, for his commitment to strengthening bilateral relations.

“I extend my heartfelt appreciation to His Excellency Fukushiro Nukaga for his unwavering commitment to fostering economic, cultural, and strategic partnerships between our two great nations. During my recent visit to Japan, I engaged with policymakers, business leaders, and industry experts, reaffirming our strong commitment to deepening our economic and cultural ties,” Sarma said.

As part of this growing collaboration, Assam and Japan signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) during Advantage Assam 2.0, focusing on education and skill development. Under this agreement, a Japan Language Testing Centre will soon be established in Assam, equipping aspiring candidates with the linguistic skills required to thrive in Japan’s workforce.

With Japan actively seeking skilled manpower, around 50,000 Assamese youth are expected to be sent to Japan for job opportunities, offering them global exposure and a chance to contribute to Japan’s growing industries.

Earlier, on February 6, twenty days before Advantage Assam 2.0, Japanese Ambassador to India Keiichi Ono and his delegation visited the Tata semiconductor plant in Jagiroad, assessing the progress of the facility. Japan, a global leader in semiconductor technology, is expected to play a key role in India’s semiconductor industry and supply chain development.





"To strengthen cultural, economic & strategic ties, Japan and India can unlock new avenues for investment, technology and human resource development."



Listen to HCM Dr. @himantabiswa’s virtual address at the seminar on Innovation in Human Resources, where he highlights Assam’s… pic.twitter.com/AXF1VuaBft — Chief Minister Assam (@CMOfficeAssam) March 25, 2025



