State's next priority is skill development to power rising industries: Chief Minister

Guwahati, Feb 26: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on the concluding day of Advantage Assam 2.0 that the government's next major focus is on creating a skilled workforce to meet the demands of the rising industries in the state.

Speaking at the “Assam’s Road, Railway, and Riverine Infrastructure” session in Khanapara, Sarma highlighted the need for skill development, urging the younger generation to prepare for the opportunities emerging from ongoing infrastructure projects.

“Our new generation should take full advantage of the projects coming to Assam; we must now focus on preparing a skilled workforce,” Sarma said.

Highlighting the need for academic reforms, the Chief Minister stressed that traditional education alone would not be sufficient to cater to the growing industrial sector.

“If our students rely only on academic knowledge, we will never be able to supply manpower for these new industries. Our next challenge is academic reform,” he added.

As part of this vision, two key Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) were signed—one with ITA Singapore and another with Assam Skill University—to enhance skill-based training in the state.

“We have signed two important MoUs with ITA Singapore and Assam Skill University, and Oil India has also decided to set up a global skill centre in collaboration with ITA Singapore,” Sarma said.

The Chief Minister warned that without skilled manpower, the industries coming to Assam would be ineffective in addressing unemployment.

“We must completely overhaul our education sector and work with dedication. Without skilled manpower, all these projects will be of no use,” he stated.

Earlier in the day, Cabinet Minister Pijush Hazarika highlighted the employment potential of the semiconductor plant in Jagiroad, stating that it would generate 1,500 jobs, with 1,000 positions reserved for local youth.

“The government is making every effort to create more employment opportunities, and the semiconductor plant in Jagiroad is a key step in this direction,” Hazarika said.