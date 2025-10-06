Internal divisions delay BPF Executive Council list as Mohilary seeks consensus

Kokrajhar, Oct 6: Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) chief Hagrama Mohilary finds himself in a delicate position following the recent BTC elections, as he now has to select the new Executive Members (EMs) from among the 28 elected Members of the Council Legislative Assembly (MCLAs).

Though Hagrama took oath as the Chief Executive Member on Sunday, the much-anticipated list of EMs could not be finalised in time.

He had earlier announced that around eight to ten EMs would also take oath along with him, but the plan did not materialise, reportedly due to the party failing to prepare the final list.

Sources indicate that differences remain within the BPF regarding who should be included in the Executive Council.

The leadership is trying to reach a consensus, but balancing community representation with political loyalty is proving challenging.

Adding to the complexity, several communities are unrepresented among the elected MCLAs, meaning Hagrama will also have to nominate six new members from these underrepresented groups.

“BPF will sort out all issues very soon, and discussions within the party are already underway,” Hagrama said.

Earlier, the grand oath-taking ceremony on Sunday was attended by over 20,000 supporters and dignitaries, including Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya, reaffirming the BPF's political comeback after five years.

Despite relentless downpour, citizens stood resiliently in the rain, exemplifying their support for Mohilary.

Chief Minister Sarma congratulated Mohilary and asserted that the state government would provide full support to the new administration while allowing it to function independently.

Sarma highlighted that key decisions on land, eviction and administration will rest solely with the BTC, underscoring the body’s self-governing authority.

“Issues such as eviction or land rights will be decided by the BTC itself, not by the state government,” he stated firmly.