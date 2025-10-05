Amid heavy rain, Hagrama Mohilary takes oath as BTC CEM; over 20,000 attend event

Kokrajhar, Oct 5: Amid torrential rains and roaring public cheer, BPF chief Hagrama Mohilary took oath as Chief Executive Member (CEM) of the Bodoland Territorial Council, on Sunday.

Over 20,000 people thronged the BTC Secretariat Field in Kokrajhar, marking a momentous occasion for the region

Dr Ravi Kota, Chief Secretary of Assam, administered the oath of office, affirmation, and secrecy to CEM Mohilary and Deputy CEM Rihon Daimary.

Tridip Daimari took charge as Protem Speaker of the Fifth BTC Legislative Assembly, with the oath administered by Akash Deep, Principal Secretary of BTC.

Despite the relentless downpour, citizens stood resiliently in the rain, exemplifying their support for Mohilary.

Prior to the official proceedings, Mohilary paid floral tributes at the Bodofa Upendra Nath Brahma Tomb at Thulungapuri, Dotma, and the Bodoland Cemetery in Debargaon.

CEM Hagrma paying tribute. (photo: @HagramaOnline/X)

He also honoured the Bodofa Statue in front of the BTC Legislative Assembly, reflecting his respect for the founding figures of Bodoland and reaffirming his commitment to their vision.

Adding a cultural touch, performers paid tribute to the late singer Zubeen Garg through a dance performance to his iconic song “Protodin”, evoking nostalgia and drawing applause from the crowd.

In his address, Mohilary thanked Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, party members, officials, and citizens for braving the rain.

“Do not think it is rain; it is a blessing from above. The BPF will work to fulfil its promises with the support of the Assam government. This rain is a sign of peace and success in our oath ceremony,” he said.

Chief Minister Sarma congratulated Mohilary and the newly formed Executive Council, assuring full support from the Assam government.

Calling for unity among the communities of Bodoland, Sarma said, “All citizens must love one another and live in harmony, regardless of tribe or community. Let us all work together for the progress and peace of BTC. I am confident that Hagrama will bring development and peace to BTC. The Assam Government will support the BTC and the BPF in every way possible.”





CM Sarma and CEM Mohilary. (AT Photo)

Governor Acharya described the occasion as historic for democracy and development in the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR).

Paying tribute to Bodofa Upendra Brahma, Acharya said, “This is not only a victory in the elections but a reflection of people’s trust, faith, and hard work. Hagrama Mohilary has always dedicated himself to the welfare and development of BTR. His re-election signifies the confidence of the people in his leadership.”

Born on March 1, 1969, in Kokrajhar, Mohilary rose from the socio-political turbulence of Bodoland, once leading the Bodo Liberation Tigers (BLT) before joining mainstream politics in 2003.

He founded the BPF in 2005 and played a pivotal role in forming the BTC under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution, fulfilling the aspirations of the Bodo people.

Having previously served as CEM from 2005 to 2020, Mohilary focused on education, peace, and development in BTC, leading the BPF to a landslide victory in 2010 with 31 out of 40 seats.

The swearing-in, though marked by a heavy downpour, concluded on an emotional and uplifting note.

The ceremony was attended by several dignitaries, including Assam Cabinet ministers Ajanta Neog, Pijush Hazarika, Ranjeet Dass, Prashanta Phukan, Jayanta Malla Baruah, Rupesh Gowala, Kaushik Rai, Krishnendu Paul, and other key officials.

Special guests included Tipra Motha chief Pradyut Debbarma of Tripura, KAAC CEM, Tuliram Ronghang, and NCHAC CEM, Debolal Garlosa, alongside senior party leaders and public figures from across the region.

The Bodoland Peoples' Front (BPF) swept the BTC polls winning 28 of the 40 seats. The United Peoples Party Liberal (UPPL) and the BJP, alliance partners in the outgoing BTC, finished with seven and five seats respectively.