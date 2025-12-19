Illegal sand mining ravages Kolong River, locals allege official apathy

Morigaon, Dec 19: Large-scale illegal plundering of sand is reportedly continuing unchecked in the Kolong River belt, particularly under the West Dharmatul Range of the Nagaon Regional Forest Division, triggering serious environmental concerns and hardship for local residents.

According to locals, extensive illegal sand excavation is underway near Telahi in Morigaon district, where gangs are openly carrying out mining operations using heavy machinery such as JCBs, excavators, tractors and dumpers.

The riverbed of the Kolong River has reportedly been dug to depths ranging between five and ten feet, drastically altering its natural course and threatening riverbank stability.

The Kolong River, which flows between Nagaon district and Morigaon district, has emerged as a hotspot for illegal sand mining, with local residents alleging that sand mafia groups operate daily along the riverbanks.

Dumpers allegedly ferry sand without valid permits, bypassing mandatory documentation and evading government taxes.

Despite repeated public statements by Himanta Biswa Sarma on adopting a zero-tolerance approach towards corruption and illegal activities, residents claim that such operations continue unabated across various parts of the state, including the Kolong riverine areas.

Villagers along the river allege that officials of the West Dharmatul Range have turned a blind eye to the rampant violations, allowing illegal mining to continue day and night.

The unchecked extraction has not only caused environmental degradation but has also endangered the livelihoods of local workers and farmers dependent on the river.

Environmental activists point out that the ongoing mining violates provisions of the Forest Act of 1886 and regulations laid down by the National Green Tribunal (NGT), which strictly restrict unregulated sand and soil extraction from riverbeds.

Residents fear that continued excavation will worsen erosion, increase flood risks during the monsoon, and permanently damage the fragile ecosystem of the Kolong River.

They have urged the Forest Department, district administration and pollution control authorities to conduct immediate inspections, seize illegal machinery, and take strict action against those involved.

So far, there has been no official response from the West Dharmatul Range authorities regarding the allegations.