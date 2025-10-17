Illegal sand mining racket exposed in West Kamrup, locals accuse officials of inaction

Palasbari, Oct 17: A serious allegation of large-scale illegal sand mining and transportation has surfaced under the Loharghat Range Office of the West Kamrup forest division, with residents accusing forest officials of turning a blind eye to widespread irregularities in the issuance and use of sand transit passes.

In a memorandum submitted to Palasbari co-district commissioner Rashmi Baruah Gogoi on September 1, residents of the area brought to light the allegations of large-scale illegal sand mining.

According to the memorandum, tenders were invited in 2023 for the extraction of around 70,000 cubic meters of sand from Batha No. 2. Regardless of the tender process, no individual or party has officially received permission for sand extraction, the memorandum alleged.

The memorandum further alleged that an organized sand syndicate has been operating illegally since 2023, reportedly under the patronage of certain officials, including the concerned range officer.

Residents named Jyotish Rabha and Bhaskar Rabha, both residents of Deopani, as the alleged masterminds behind the ongoing illegal sand operations. The memorandum claimed that these individuals, along with others, have been running a well-established network controlling the extraction and transportation of sand without valid permits.

“We have been witnessing the illegal movement of trucks loaded with sand daily. Despite repeated complaints, no action has been taken by the range office. This unchecked sand mining is destroying our riverbanks and affecting the environment,” said one of the signatories of the memorandum.

Residents allege that large-scale sand extraction from the riverbed has led to erosion, decreasing water levels and damage to nearby agricultural land. The sand is allegedly being extracted without proper permits, from Gari lick, Tamulbari, Bahbari, Jongaguri, Tetelir Tol Ghat, among other locations under the Loharghat range.

“The forest and mining departments have strict rules regarding sand extraction and transportation of sand, yet these illegal operations continue freely. It appears that those responsible for monitoring are deliberately ignoring the issue,” said a local resident.

Locals have urged the Chief Minister and the State forest minister to personally look into the issue and initiate disciplinary action against those involved in issuing illegal transit passes. They have warned that if the government fails to act promptly, they will launch a public agitation to expose the nexus behind the illegal sand trade.

Environmental experts have repeatedly warned that rampant sand mining leads to riverbank collapse, habitat loss and destruction of aquatic life. Despite these risks, unregulated sand mining continues to flourish across several parts of lower Assam. The growing outrage among the residents of Loharghat and neighbouring villages reflects a broader demand for stricter enforcement of environmental and mining laws.





By

Correspondent