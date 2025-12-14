Illegal sand mining along Brahmaputra raises alarm in Palasbari area

Palasbari, Dec 14: Illegal sand mining activities have reportedly intensified at the No. 5 spur of the Jarabari-Panikhaiti area under Palasbari LAC, triggering serious concerns over environmental degradation and public safety.

According to local sources, white sand is being extracted indiscriminately from the Brahmaputra river channel in clear violation of existing norms. Large, pond-like pits are being dug along the riverbed using heavy machinery, posing a grave threat to the aquatic life, wildlife habitats and the safety of local residents. The unscientific and continuous excavation has significantly altered the natural flow and structure of the river, raising fears of erosion and potential accidents.

It is alleged that the illegal operation is being carried out daily with the use of JCB machines and dumpers. The excavated sand is reportedly transported through the Jiakur-Kukumara route by unscrupulous traders, despite restrictions on such activities.

The entire episode has raised serious questions about the role of the authorities concerned. The office of the Kukumara Forest Beat under the Nagarbera reserve forest, as well as officials of the nearby forest depot are allegedly maintaining a mysterious silence over the ongoing illegal mining, further fuelling public suspicion.

Local farmers and residents have expressed deep anxiety, warning that the unchecked sand extraction could pose a major threat to the embankment and the concrete road running along the area. Any damage to the embankment could result in flooding, loss of agricultural land and disruption to daily life, particularly during the monsoon season.

The affected villagers have demanded immediate intervention by the district administration, forest department and other enforcement agencies to stop the illegal mining and to initiate a thorough inquiry into the matter. They have also called for strict action against those involved, warning that continued inaction could lead to an environmental and infrastructural disaster in the region.