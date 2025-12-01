GoM team to meet tribal committee to explain ST status report: CM Sarma

Guwahati, Dec 1: Amid growing protests in the state over granting Scheduled Tribe (ST) status to six communities, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday announced that his government will invite protesters to discuss the report in detail.

The protests began Saturday after the Group of Ministers (GoM) submitted recommendations in the state assembly on granting ST status to the Tai-Ahom, Chutia, Moran, Motok, Koch-Rajbongshi, and Tea Tribes (Adivasi) communities.

Speaking at a press conference following a cabinet meeting, Sarma observed, “Some groups, particularly the Coordination Committee of Tribal Organisations of Assam (CCTOA), have commented on the report without reading it fully.”

CCTOA has spearheaded the agitation, claiming that including these six communities in the ST category could adversely affect existing tribal groups.

Sarma assured that the GoM report is designed to grant ST status to the six communities without impacting current tribal reservations. To address misunderstandings, a three-member GoM team—Ranoj Pegu, Keshab Mahanta, and Pijush Hazarika—will meet CCTOA representatives to explain the report. Sarma may also meet them personally if required.

“The report recommends a three-tier reservation system to accommodate the six communities for education and jobs while safeguarding existing ST groups,” Sarma said, emphasising that current ST communities will not face any loss of benefits.

On opposition criticism, Sarma noted there is still time to submit the report to the Centre and invited suggestions from the Congress, adding, “The Congress initially supported the six communities but recently changed its stance. We will consider any positive suggestions.”

Meanwhile, on Sunday the Kokrajhar district administration imposed a prohibitory order under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, a day after violent protests rocked the BTC Secretariat, restricting public movement and gatherings across the Secretariat Complex and adjoining areas of Kokrajhar town.

The order, issued by District Magistrate Masanda M. Pertin, follows the November 29 incident in which a large group of students stormed the BTC Secretariat during a rally opposing the alleged dilution of Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.







