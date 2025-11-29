Bodo students rally against ST status ‘dilution’, storm BTC Secretariat in Kokrajhar

Kokrajhar, Nov 29: Thousands of tribal students in Bodoland on Saturday held a massive rally protesting the state government’s move to grant Scheduled Tribe (ST) status to six additional communities.

The march began at Bodoland University and headed towards the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) Secretariat in Kokrajhar, where tensions flared as protesters accused the government of undermining the rights of the Bodo community and diluting their political, educational and economic safeguards.

The situation escalated when the agitators tore down the Secretariat gate, stormed the premises and vandalised parts of the BTC Assembly House.

The protest has reflected deepening anxiety among Bodos and other existing ST groups, who fear that including the Tai Ahom, Chutia, Moran, Matak, Koch-Rajbongshi and Tea Tribe communities will reduce their share of reservation benefits and representation.

Security forces were deployed as the crowd grew more aggressive, and tribal leaders warned that the agitation would intensify if the government proceeds with its decision.

Authorities have not yet issued an official statement regarding the breach at the Secretariat or how they plan to address the rising unrest.

Earlier, on Wednesday, the State Cabinet approved the report of the Group of Ministers (GoM) on the proposal for granting Scheduled Tribe (ST) status to six major communities of Assam, namely Tai Ahom, Chutia, Moran, Motok, Koch-Rajbongshi and Tea Tribes (Adivasis).

The report was supposed to be placed in the Assam Legislative Assembly and thereafter it would be sent to the Ministry of Home Affairs.

The three-member GoM, headed by Dr Ranoj Pegu, has Pijush Hazarika and Keshab Mahanta as members.







