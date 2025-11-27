Six Assam communities move closer to ST status after Cabinet approval

Guwahati, Nov 27: The State Cabinet today approved the report of the Group of Ministers (GoM) on the proposal for granting Scheduled Tribe (ST) status to six major communities of Assam, namely Tai Ahom, Chutia, Moran, Motok, Koch-Rajbongshi and Tea Tribes (Adivasis).

The report will be placed in the Assam Legislative Assembly and thereafter it would be sent to the Ministry of Home Affairs.

The three-member GoM, headed by Dr Ranoj Pegu, has Pijush Hazarika and Keshab Mahanta as members.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma told the media that the State Cabinet has also approved the modification and transfer of three bighas of land at the Government Muga Farm, Reshom Nagar, Khanapara, under the Handloom, Textiles and Sericulture Department, to the Cultural Affairs Department for the establishment of a state-of-the-art museum.

The museum is a priority initiative for preserving and showcasing the Vrindavani Vastra, will be developed with the support of JSW I&P Holdings Pvt Ltd. The British Museum has agreed to lend the Vrindavani Vastra for display in the State.

The State Cabinet has also approved the Assam Survey and Settlement Training Centre Teachers' Service Rules, 2025, to regulate the recruitment, service conditions, and career progression of teachers at the Assam Survey and Settlement Training Centre (AS-STC), Dakhingaon, Guwahati.