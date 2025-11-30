Kokrajhar district issues prohibitory order after BTC Secretariat incident

Kokrajhar, Nov 30: A day after violent protests rocked the BTC Secretariat, the Kokrajhar district administration on Sunday imposed a prohibitory order under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, restricting public movement and gatherings across the Secretariat Complex and adjoining areas of Kokrajhar town.

The order, issued by District Magistrate Masanda M. Pertin, follows the November 29 incident in which a large group of students stormed the BTC Secretariat during a rally opposing the alleged dilution of Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

The incident reported demonstrators breached the main gate, damaged property inside the building, and clashed with security personnel, prompting the administration to cite an urgent need to prevent further disturbances.

Taking note of previous breaches of public order in the district, the District Magistrate prohibited all processions within Kokrajhar town and outlined specific restrictions. These include a ban on assemblies of more than four persons in public places within the Secretariat campus and town area, processions or rallies without written permission, entry of student groups into the Secretariat premises, picketing or sloganeering near government offices, and carrying of weapons or inflammable objects.

The order also restricts unauthorized meetings, obstruction of government officials, organizing fairs without permission, pillion riding, the use of tinted vehicle glass, outdoor microphones without approval, torch-light processions, and any act of vandalism against government property.

Exemptions have been granted to government officials on duty with valid identification, Executive Magistrates, police and armed forces personnel, emergency services, senior citizens, women, and children below 12 years. Individuals with written permission from the District Magistrate are also exempt.

Any violation of the prohibitory order will attract penal action under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, along with other provisions related to trespass, obstruction of public servants, and damage to public property. Aggrieved persons may submit written objections seeking modification or relaxation of the order.

The prohibitory order comes into immediate effect and will remain in force until further notice.