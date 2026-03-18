Gogoi backs Bordoloi’s son, to consult high command on Margherita seat

Guwahati, Mar 18: Amid a spate of defections in the Congress ahead of the Assembly elections, Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) chief Gaurav Gogoi, on Wednesday, expressed support for Prateek Bordoloi, whose father, senior leader Pradyut Bordoloi, has joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Prateek Bordoloi, who is contesting from Margherita on a Congress ticket, currently serves as Co-Chairman of the APCC’s Social Media Department.

Reacting to the situation, Gogoi said the decision regarding Prateek’s political future rests entirely with him.

“Prateek might not have anticipated facing such a situation. I sympathise with him and extend my moral support. Whatever decision he takes, I will speak to him on behalf of the party,” Gogoi said.

He added that the party would also take up the matter with its central leadership in view of the evolving political situation in Margherita.

“I will speak to the central committee today and try to resolve the issue,” he said.

Commenting on Pradyut Bordoloi’s exit from the Congress, Gogoi termed the move “unfortunate”.

“It is his personal decision. If he wants Himanta Biswa Sarma to become the Chief Minister again, that is his choice,” he said.

Earlier in the day, Pradyut Bordoloi formally joined the BJP in New Delhi.

Addressing the occasion, he maintained that political decisions within his family remain independent, underlining that his move would not influence his son’s choices.

The development comes at a critical juncture for the Congress in Assam, which has been grappling with internal churn and defections ahead of the polls.