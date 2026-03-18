‘My son’s Congress path separate’: Bordoloi plays down buzz after BJP switch

Guwahati, March 18: The formal induction of Nagaon MP Pradyut Bordoloi into the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has triggered speculation over the political future of his son, Parteek Bordoloi, who continues to be associated with the Congress in Assam.

Parteek currently serves as Co-Chairman of the Social Media Department of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee and has been fielded by the party from Margherita, considered his father’s political stronghold.

Addressing the developments, Pradyut Bordoloi asserted that political choices within his family are independent of one another.

“I have taken every decision of my life on my own. I had no godfather in the Congress. This morning, I spoke to my son and told him that he is an adult and the decision rests with him on what is right or wrong,” he said.

He made it clear that his decision to switch sides would not influence his son’s political path.

“I have made a decision for myself and, to ensure there is no influence on his political life, I will respect whatever decision he takes,” Bordoloi added.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also dismissed speculation surrounding the issue, cautioning against linking individual political choices with family relationships.

“It is not proper to talk about children. If we start discussing children, there will be many things. We should not mix individuals with their children. Tomorrow, my son may also go somewhere,” Sarma said at the joining programme in New Delhi.

He further clarified that the BJP’s engagement is limited to Bordoloi alone.

“I have not spoken to his son, and it would not be appropriate to discuss his political stand. Our discussions are only with Pradyut Bordoloi,” he added.

Earlier in the day, Bordoloi formally joined the BJP in New Delhi in the presence of Sarma, Assam BJP president Dilip Saikia and Union Minister Pabitra Margherita.

Describing the move as “emotionally difficult”, the two-time MP and former minister in the Tarun Gogoi-led Congress government said he had felt “suffocated and sidelined” within the party and was seeking a platform where he could work with dignity.

The BJP leadership also hinted at further political realignments in the state, with Sarma asserting that outreach efforts to bring leaders from other parties into the BJP would continue.