Fresh eviction notices served to 59 families in Golaghat’s Merapani after SC order

Golaghat, Feb 22: The Assam government has intensified its drive against alleged illegal encroachments in Golaghat district, issuing fresh eviction notices to families in 2 No. Negheribil under Merapani, following a recent Supreme Court order in favour of the Forest Department.

The notices were served to 59 families on Sunday in the presence of security personnel, including the CRPF and local police.

The development comes months after eviction operations were carried out in Sarupathar’s Uriamghat and Merapani areas to clear notified forest land of alleged encroachments.

Officials said the latest action follows legal proceedings that culminated in the Supreme Court on February 10 upholding the Forest Department’s position and directing authorities to proceed in accordance with the law.

The department had earlier issued eviction notices to 205 families in 2 No. Negheribil on August 8, 2025.

Subsequently, 59 families from Negheribil and 11 families from Uriamghat approached the Gauhati High Court seeking a stay on the eviction. The matter was later escalated to the Supreme Court.

Regional Forest Officer, Jamuguri Range, Ranjan Baruah, said the department is acting strictly in compliance with court directives and established procedures.

“As per government directions, eviction notices were issued in 2025 and around 146 houses were identified as encroachments. Several structures were demolished during the earlier drive. However, some residents obtained a stay from the Gauhati High Court. The matter later went to the Supreme Court, which instructed us to reissue notices and proceed lawfully,” he said.

Acting on the apex court’s directions, the Golaghat Forest Division issued fresh notices on February 21, asking occupants to submit documentary proof of their claims and vacate the encroached land within seven days.

The notices were signed by the Divisional Forest Officer of the Golaghat Forest Division.

The official notice stated that, prima facie, the occupants were found to be in unauthorised possession of land within the notified forest area of the Doyang Reserved Forest without valid authorisation.

It further said that a committee constituted for the removal of forest encroachments would examine the documents submitted by the affected families. If found unauthorised, they would be given 15 days to vacate the land before eviction proceedings commence.

Officials said several families refused to accept the notices. In such cases, the documents were pasted on the doors of their houses to ensure legal compliance.

“Many people did not accept the notices, so we pasted them on their houses. They have been given one week’s time. If they fail to comply, eviction will be carried out as per law,” Baruah said.

The renewed eviction drive has created tension in the area, with residents expressing concern over the possible loss of their homes and livelihoods. Authorities said security has been tightened to prevent any untoward incidents during the process.