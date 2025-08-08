146 families removed in first phase of Golaghat’s Negheribil eviction drive

Golaghat, Aug 8: The first phase of a massive eviction drive in Golaghat’s Negheri Bil began on Friday at 10 a.m., targeting illegal encroachers on forest land. Out of 205 families found to be occupying the Doyang Reserve Forest in Merapani’s 2 No. Negheri Bil, 146 were evicted in this phase.

The operation, led by Golaghat Deputy Commissioner Pulak Mahanta, was supported by over 50 excavators, several hundred forest personnel, and a large contingent of police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel.

According to Special Chief Secretary M. K. Yadava, around 350–400 bighas of land had been encroached upon by the settlers.

“The eviction drive proceeded smoothly, with approximately 350–400 bighas of land found to be encroached by illegal settlers in Negheri Bil,” said M.K. Yadava, Special Chief Secretary, Assam Government.

Prior to the drive, on July 24, the Golaghat administration and the Forest Department issued notices to all 205 families, giving them seven days to vacate.

However, 57 families challenged the order in the Gauhati High Court, which granted them an additional 10 days from August 5, extending the deadline to August 15. The remaining evictions are scheduled for August 16.

“The Gauhati High Court has granted these families an additional 10 days from the date the notice was issued on August 5, extending the deadline until August 15. The remaining evictions will be carried out on August 16,” added Yadava.

Addressing concerns about possible encroachment by members of Naga communities, Yadava said the matter is under discussion between the governments of both states, as the land falls within a reserve forest.

The eviction is part of the Assam Government’s ongoing state-wide campaign to reclaim forest land and protect the rights of indigenous people.

Earlier, on July 13, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, during a visit to flood-affected Sarupathar, had announced that nearly 300 bighas of encroached forest land in 2 No. Negheri Bil would be cleared.