Field Koch-Rajbongshi candidates in all five BTR general seats, AKRSU tells NDA

Chirang, July 2: Ahead of the much-anticipated Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) elections, the All Koch Rajbongshi Students’ Union (AKRSU), has urged the parties under National Democratic Alliance (NDA) to field candidates from the Koch-Rajbongshi community in all five general constituencies of the BTR region.

The demand was raised during a press conference held at the Kajalgaon Press Club in Chirang, on Wednesday.

“Elections will come and go. For 15 years, the Bodoland People's Front (BPF) ruled BTC, yet the Koch Rajbongshi community remained neglected. Even now, we don't see any proper representation. People residing in BTC areas face daily struggles — which is why we need a Koch Rajbongshi member in the government,” said AKRSU President Sonadhar Roy.

AKRSU also took strong exception to what it termed as the BJP-led government’s "politicisation" of the long-pending demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status for the community.

“We firmly demand ST status for the Koch Rajbongshi people. If this is not granted, we will not tolerate the BJP’s political tactics any longer,” Roy warned.

He further alleged that the BJP is eyeing seats in the BTC with an eye on the 2026 Assembly elections, but continues to ignore genuine demands.

“If our voices continue to be neglected, we will resist their political entry into the region,” he added.

The student body appealed to all political parties, including the BPF, UPPL, BJP, and Congress, to clearly state their stance on the issues affecting the Koch Rajbongshi community before the elections.

“We want them to publicly commit to what they will do for us. If they fail to respond, we will not allow any political party to enter our areas or conduct events,” Roy asserted.

The AKRSU’s assertive stand signals the brewing unrest among the Koch Rajbongshi community ahead of the BTC elections.