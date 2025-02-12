BTC chief vows to address challenges of Koch Rajbongshi community in BTR

Bijni, Feb 12: Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) Chief Executive Member Pramod Boro has reiterated his commitment to addressing the challenges faced by the Koch Rajbongshi community in the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR).

Speaking at an event celebrating Bir Chilarai Diwas on Wednesday, Boro highlighted the administration’s efforts to create a peaceful and progressive environment while ensuring the welfare of the Koch Rajbongshis.

“We are taking special measures to resolve the challenges of the Koch Rajbongshi community in BTR. Our focus is on fostering peace and development so that every community can thrive,” Boro said.

He also announced that work on the Koch Rajbongshi Cultural and Research Centre in Sidli is progressing steadily, reaffirming the administration’s commitment to preserving the community’s cultural heritage.

Boro also took a dig at former BTC Chief Hagrama Mohilary, criticising his leadership. “Everyone knows how Hagrama Mohilary operates. He lacks vision, mission, and the drive for societal progress. His leadership has been rejected by 30 lakh people, and he has no role in shaping the future of BTR,” the chief added.

State Cabinet Minister Pijush Hazarika, who was also present at the event, stressed the government’s efforts to uplift tribal communities, including the Koch Rajbongshis.

“We must work together for the upliftment of tribal communities. Under Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s leadership, 10 seats have been reserved for tribal students in medical colleges across Assam. Additionally, we are working on introducing more reservations for the Koch Rajbongshi community in universities and other institutions,” he stated.

Hazarika also expressed confidence in increasing the community’s political representation. “Currently, there are four Koch Rajbongshi MLAs in Assam. By the next election, we aim to increase that number to at least seven,” he added.

The event, organised by various Koch Rajbongshi organisations, brought together community leaders, activists, and political representatives who echoed the need for greater unity and representation for the Koch Rajbongshis in Assam’s political landscape.