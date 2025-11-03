Ex-BTC chief dismisses UPPL–NDA rift buzz, terms reports ‘factually incorrect’

Guwahati, Oct 3: As speculation swirls over the United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) breaking away from the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) following its defeat in the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) polls, party chief Pramod Boro dismissed the rumours as “factually incorrect.”

“The speculation regarding UPPL’s exit from the NDA is not correct. It is not factually true,” Boro told the press on the sidelines of an event, on Monday.

Reiterating his commitment to public welfare, the UPPL chief said, “I am neither a king nor a kingmaker. My goal has always been to serve society. I have done it in the past, I am doing it now and I will continue doing so throughout my life.”

Earlier, on October 29, BTC Executive Member and UPPL councillor from Manas Serfang constituency, Dhananjay Basumatary, stated that while several district leaders had proposed quitting the NDA during a meeting, the party had yet to take a final decision on the matter.

Meanwhile, following its recent electoral setback, the UPPL has begun reorganising its grassroots network across the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR).

Launching its renewed outreach campaign, the party on Saturday flagged off a motorcycle rally under the banner “Resurgent UPPL; Resurgent BTR”.

The week-long campaign aims to strengthen the party’s cadre base and reconnect with the electorate ahead of the 2026 Assam Assembly elections.

The rally, which will traverse the region from Kazigaon to Gohpur, seeks to raise awareness about various socio-political and developmental issues confronting the BTR.