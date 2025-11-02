UPPL kicks off ‘Resurgent BTR’ campaign to rebuild base after BTC poll setback

Kokrajhar, Nov 2: After facing a setback in the recently concluded Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) elections, the United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) has begun reorganising its grassroots network across the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR).

Kicking off its renewed outreach drive, the party on Saturday flagged off a motorcycle rally as part of the “Resurgent UPPL; Resurgent BTR” campaign.

The week-long tour is aimed at strengthening the party’s cadre base and reconnect with the electorate ahead of the 2026 Assam Assembly elections.

The rally, which will traverse the region from Kazigaon to Gohpur, seeks to raise awareness on a range of socio-political and developmental issues confronting the BTR.

“Through this rally, we aim to further strengthen the UPPL and share our vision with the people,” said UPPL president and former BTC Chief Executive Member (CEM) Pramod Boro.

Boro said the tour would serve as a platform to engage with citizens on pressing concerns, including recent incidents of violence, the IED blast on a railway track and the growing problem of substance abuse among the youth.

“In Bodoland, we want to raise public awareness about repeated attempts to disturb peace in the region and the rising menace of drugs. Through this initiative, our party seeks to connect directly with citizens and promote dialogue on these issues,” Boro added.

According to party officials, the pan-BTR motorcycle tour is designed to give UPPL workers first-hand exposure to the diverse challenges and aspirations across the region.

The insights gathered during the journey, they said, will help the party shape future initiatives for holistic regional development.

Among its key objectives, the campaign seeks to:

Demand justice for cultural icon Zubeen Garg.

Promote a peaceful and ethical society.

Increase awareness about the proposed 125th Amendment to Article 280 of the Constitution.

Inform party workers about the proposed delimitation of BTR constituencies from 40 to 60 seats.

Prepare cadres to counter open gambling conducted under the guise of festive celebrations.

Highlight the achievements of the Pramod Boro-led UPPL Government (2020–2025).

Raise awareness about the increasing substance abuse among youth in the region.

Party insiders said the “Resurgent UPPL; Resurgent BTR” campaign marks the beginning of a series of outreach efforts planned in the coming months as the party seeks to rebuild momentum and reconnect with its grassroots supporters.