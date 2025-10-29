UPPL reviews BTC poll loss, to weigh future with NDA at November party meet

Bijni, Oct 29: Amid growing speculation over a possible exit of the United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) from the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) following its defeat in the recent BTC polls, the party on Wednesday clarified that a final decision will be taken at its upcoming conference in November.

Addressing reporters, former BTC Executive Member and UPPL councillor from Manas Serfang constituency, Dhananjay Basumatary, said that while several district leaders proposed quitting the NDA during a meeting, the party has yet to take a call on the matter.

“Yesterday, a meeting was held with UPPL members at Gabbru Khunda Manas Resort. Some members suggested that the UPPL should exit the NDA soon, but the party decided to review the issue again in the November conference,” Basumatary said.

He added that the Tuesday meeting, attended by UPPL president Pramod Boro and other senior leaders, focused on identifying shortcomings in the party’s electoral strategy and performance.

“Since the people of BTR have given their mandate to the BPF, the meeting was convened to analyse the reasons behind our defeat. We will also assess the response our cabinet minister, Urkhao Gwra Brahma, has received from the NDA government and evaluate what has been delivered to our MP before taking a final decision,” he said.

In a gesture of political civility, Basumatary also extended his wishes to BPF chief Hagrama Mohilary, expressing hope that his government would work for the welfare of the people of the Bodoland Territorial Region.

Basumatary, who recently won a second term in the 2025 BTC elections, maintained that the UPPL leadership remains united and committed to introspection before making any strategic decision about its alliance.