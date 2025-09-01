Dhubri teacher held in Kokrajhar over alleged links to banned Bangladesh outfit

Guwahati, Sept 1: Golakganj police have arrested a teacher, Hazrat Ali, also known locally as Hazrat Master, for alleged links with the banned Jamaat-e-Islami of Bangladesh (JeI).

Ali, who was serving at Lakshmimari ME School under Golakganj, Dhubri, had been absconding for a considerable period.

Acting on a tip-off, police traced him to the Kazigaon area of Kokrajhar district, where he was apprehended in an operation led by Golakganj Officer-in-Charge Devajit Kalita.

“We’re currently interrogating the accused,” said Kalita, adding that further investigation into Hazrat Ali’s suspected network and activities is ongoing.

This is the third such arrest in recent months, with two others, including another teacher, held earlier for suspected JeI connections, said police reports.

Security agencies have expressed growing concern over the activities of fundamentalist groups in areas bordering Bangladesh.

The development comes against the backdrop of Assam Police’s heightened operations against terror modules in the district.

On August 27, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had disclosed that significant links between Bangladesh-based outfits and local networks were being uncovered.

His remarks followed the arrest of an Indian national accused of sharing contact numbers of Assam residents with Bangladesh nationals, reportedly under the influence of Bangladesh-based terror outfit Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen (JMB).

Sarma had also pointed to threatening messages and wall writings from JeI, promoting allegiance to Bangladesh as signs of radical networks attempting to gain ground in the state.

Earlier in July, the Assam Police Special Task Force (STF) arrested Abu Salam Ali, a key JMB operative, from Chennai under Operation Praghat.

Both the arrested operatives hailed from Dhubri’s Khudigaon Part II, underscoring fears of deepening terror roots in the border district.

The Dhubri frontier has remained a security flashpoint, with its riverine stretches vulnerable to infiltration.

Following communal tensions and disputes over eviction drives, the Army recently deployed platoons of the 23 Para Special Forces in Dhubri, with more units expected to be stationed in Bilasipara once infrastructure is ready.

The Special Forces are tasked with tackling both internal security challenges and cross-border threats.