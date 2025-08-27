Bangladesh-based JMB’s Assam network uncovered, key operative held: CM Sarma

Guwahati, Auguist 27: Assam Police have uncovered significant links between Bangladesh-based terror outfit Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen (JMB) and local networks in the state, leading to the arrest of a key operative from Dhubri.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, speaking at a press briefing on Wednesday, confirmed that Ali Hussain Bepari, an Indian national, was detained for allegedly sharing contact numbers of Assam residents with Bangladesh nationals.

“Bepari had previously been arrested for JMB-related activities. Evidence now shows he acted as a conduit for the terror outfit,” Sarma said.

The Chief Minister added that phone links between locals and Bangladesh nationals have been established, with investigations progressing rapidly.

The arrest comes days after Sarma raised concerns over elements in Bangladesh attempting to stoke pro-Bangladesh sentiment near the strategic Siliguri corridor.

He had then cited threatening messages from Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI), a Bangladesh-based fundamentalist outfit, and wall writings promoting allegiance to Bangladesh.

Earlier, in July, Assam Police’s Special Task Force (STF) had arrested another key JMB operative, Abu Salam Ali, from Chennai as part of Operation Praghat. Like Bepari, Abu Salam Ali is a resident of Dhubri’s Khudigaon Part II, raising concerns over the strengthening of terror networks in the district.

The issue of threatening calls comes amid ongoing police efforts to crack down on multi-state criminal networks. Assam Police’s Operation Ghost SIM, aimed at dismantling a fake SIM card racket, has so far led to 22 arrests, including 15 in the latest phase.

“The racket had deep roots in Assam, and the use of these SIM cards to send OTPs to Pakistan is a clear indication of the gravity of the situation,” Assam DGP Harmeet Singh had said during a briefing in Guwahati in May.