23 Para Special Forces deployed in Dhubri amid eviction-linked, communal tensions

Guwahati, Aug 21: Deployment of the Army has begun in Dhubri district, following recent communal tensions and disputes related to a series of evictions.

Sources said a few platoons of the 23 Para Special Forces have moved to the minority-dominated district. More forces will be moved once the infrastructure is ready.

Formerly known as the 23 Rajputana Rifles battalion, the unit was re-raised as 23 Para (Airborne) in 2011, signifying a shift to parachute operations and a focus on airborne capabilities. Later, it was converted to Special Forces in 2022, with a focus on special operations.

The unit is trained in airborne assault, raids on artillery positions, anti–hijacking operations, etc.

The district administration has confirmed that land has been handed over to the Army.

According to sources, the special forces unit will be based in Bilasipara.

The special forces are likely to be deployed both for internal and international border security issues. The Dhubri-Bangladesh border, particularly the riverine stretch, is extremely vulnerable to infiltration and cross-border movement of anti-nationals.

A number of operatives of the Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT) modules have been caught in Dhubri. The ABT is linked to Al Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS).

Both State and Central security agencies are keeping a close eye on the district, amidst inputs that terror sleeper cells could be working clandestinely to destabilize the situation by taking advantage of the communal discord in the border-lining district.

Following communal tensions in June, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had warned that several jihadist organizations and sleeper cells are active in Assam, and had said that a permanent army camp will be set up in the western Assam district.

Around 150 persons had been arrested by Dhubri police, and 11 individuals detained in relation to cases registered across various parts of the State following the tensions in June. Additionally, non-bailable warrants had been issued against several others.