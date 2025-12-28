Congress to contest 100+ seats in Assam polls, no AIUDF tie-up: Gaurav Gogoi

Tezpur, Dec 28: Assam Congress president Gaurav Gogoi, on Sunday, announced that the party would contest more than 100 seats in the 2026 Assam Assembly elections, while asserting that there is “zero per cent chance” of any alliance with the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF).

Addressing a rally in Sonitpur district on the occasion of the 140th Foundation Day of the Indian National Congress, Gogoi said the party’s seat tally could even increase by two to three seats, while the remaining 26 seats would be shared among other opposition parties.

“Congress will contest from over 100 seats. The remaining seats will go to other opposition parties. There is zero per cent chance of any coalition with AIUDF,” Gogoi said, adding that the party was committed to shaping a “new Assam”.

He added that discussions with potential allies are progressing and that the public would be formally informed once the final seat-sharing arrangement concludes.

The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president said constructive discussions have already taken place among Opposition allies, including Raijor Dal chief Akhil Gogoi.

“Opposition parties will unite and move forward together in the coming elections,” he said, adding that party workers had taken a pledge to strengthen the Congress at all levels.

Gogoi’s remarks came a month after Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, at a public event in Rangapara in November, claimed that the Congress would be reduced to contesting only 22 Assembly seats in the 2026 elections.

Sarma had even named the constituencies, including Srijangram, Baghbar, Mandia, Samaria and Dalgaon, alleging that these would be the only seats contested by the Congress alliance.

In a separate statement earlier this month, the Chief Minister also said that the BJP and its allies would contest 103 seats, projecting a sweep for the ruling coalition.

Hitting back at the Chief Minister, Gogoi on December 28 accused Sarma of making “baseless and communal statements” and attempting to divert public attention from unresolved issues, including the ongoing trial linked to Assamese icon Zubeen Garg.

Referring to Sarma’s remarks linking him to Pakistan, Gogoi claimed, “The Chief Minister is making baseless and communal statements. He thinks his duty is finished after submitting the charge sheet. That is why he no longer speaks about Zubeen da and instead raises the Pakistan issue. If we dig deeper into the Garg matter, everything will become public,” Gogoi said.

Gogoi also raised questions over what he described as selective investigations.

“Not all accused have been named. Those who were on the yacht or in Singapore have not been fully named. Why are those with close ties to the Chief Minister getting clean chits? That is why people are suspicious,” Gogoi said.

Declaring that the Congress would form the next government in Assam, Gogoi said the party was prepared to lead a united opposition. “We want to shape a new Assam, and we will take several steps for the state once we form the government,” he said.

The rally, led by Gogoi, began at Rajiv Bhavan in Tezpur, covered a 6-km route and concluded at Jayamati Field.