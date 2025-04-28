Congress submits memorandum to DGP over attack on MP in Dhing, slams police

Guwahati, Apr 28: Following the attack on Congress MP Pradyut Bordoloi's convoy in Dhing on Sunday, several members of the party submitted a memorandum to the Director General of Police (DGP) Harmeet Singh in Guwahati in connection with the incident, on Monday.

The Congress party has strongly criticised the police over the recent incident and alleged that the police have completely failed in maintaining law and order.

“The police couldn’t keep their word; the DGP couldn’t keep his word, so today we are here to submit a memorandum to the DGP so that a proper investigation is done,” said Bedabrata Bora, chairperson of the APPC's media department.

Citing the situation in the Dhing constituency, the Congress claimed that a large number of its candidates are likely to win in the Panchayat elections, which has prompted the opposition to allegedly send “hooligans to create disturbances”.

“After learning that we are receiving full support from the public, the ruling party has orchestrated the incident. We totally condemn such a kind of act,” added Bora.

Accusing the police of working under the guise of BJP, Bora said, "The Assam Police might as well officially declare themselves as part of the BJP."

The party demanded that the upcoming Panchayat elections must be conducted in a free and fair manner. Failing which, the party warned of launching widespread democratic protests across the state.

Earlier in the day, the Nagaon Police claimed to have identified the prime suspect behind the attack. Imdadul Islam, a resident of Burhagaon in Morigaon district, was named as the main perpetrator, with authorities confirming that he was accompanied by others during the assault.

"We have identified Imdadul Islam as the prime suspect. He was suspended from the Congress party on Saturday, and our investigation suggests that he orchestrated the attack,” said SP Swapnaneel Deka.

The attack on Bordoloi and Nagaon legislator Shibamoni Bora took place on Sunday when they were returning from a meeting in Zengoni and passed through Dumdumia New Market in Dhing.