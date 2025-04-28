Congress MP convoy attack: Prime suspect identified, manhunt for accomplices underway

Guwahati, April 28: The Nagaon police have identified the prime suspect behind the attack on Congress MP Pradyut Bordoloi's convoy, which occurred on Sunday evening in Dhing.

Imdadul Islam, a resident of Burhagaon in Morigaon district, has been named as the key figure in the assault, with several other individuals also implicated.

"We have identified Imdadul Islam as the prime suspect. He was suspended from the Congress party on Saturday and our investigation suggest that he orchestrated the attack. Other individuals were involved, and we are investigating the matter," confirmed Nagaon SP Swapnaneel Deka on Monday.

Police teams are currently working across Morigaon and Nagaon to locate the suspects.

The assailants, believed to have travelled from Lahorighat, carried out the attack on Bordoloi's convoy, which occurred while the MP was returning from a poll meeting in Zengoni.

"We are optimistic about making swift arrests," SP Deka added, assuring that efforts are in full swing to track down the remaining miscreants.

When questioned about the suspect’s possible political links, particularly with Congress, Deka remained tight-lipped, saying the police are focused solely on apprehending those involved.

Meanwhile, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pijush Hazarika, in a social media post, described the attack as "unfortunate" and linked it to alleged personal disputes over financial matters.

He pointed to accusations from a Congress worker who claimed Bordoloi demanded money for a party ticket. Hazarika, in a long post on social media on Monday, suggested the attack might have been a repercussion of this dispute.

Hazarika also firmly denied any connection of the attack to the BJP, stressing that the region where the attack occurred is a Congress stronghold.

"Blaming the BJP is baseless and irresponsible," he said, urging against political exploitation of the incident.

The attack unfolded on Sunday evening as Bordoloi was returning from a meeting in Zengoni and passed through Dumdumia New Market in Dhing. Bordoloi described the assault as a "planned attack" and accused BJP supporters of orchestrating the assault, drawing parallels to a similar incident involving Dhubri MP Rakibul Hussain during the by-polls.

