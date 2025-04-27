Congress MP’s convoy attacked in Dhing; FIR filed against unidentified men

Raha, April 27: Congress MP from Nagaon, Pradyut Bordoloi, was targeted by a group of alleged masked miscreants at Dumdumia New Market in Dhing. The attack took place while Bordoloi was returning from Zengoni after attending a poll meeting.

"We were on the campaign trail, returning after a meeting in Zengoni, when a group of masked men armed with rods suddenly surrounded my car on an isolated stretch of road and launched a rampage. I am certain they knew it was my car," Bordoloi said.

The vehicles involved in the attack have been taken to the Solguri Police Outpost, and an FIR has been lodged against unidentified persons.

Batadrava MLA Shibamoni Bora and Congress spokesperson Moussin Khan were also part of the convoy. "We had to duck under our seats to protect ourselves as the assailants kept smashing the windows," Bordoloi recounted. A visibly shaken Bora revealed she was struck at the back of her neck during the assault.

Describing the assault as a "planned attack", Bordoloi compared it to a militant ambush. He alleged that BJP supporters were behind the attack, recalling a similar incident involving Dhubri MP Rakibul Hussain during the by-polls.

Training his guns at the ruling party, the MP declared, "Such cowardly attacks cannot deter our campaign or our resolve to challenge the BJP in the upcoming elections."

"We are not afraid. We will continue to fight against the syndicate raj, corruption, and the many wrongdoings. Incidents like these only strengthen our courage," he added, while MLA Bora fought back tears.

The Congress party has been accusing the BJP of using intimidation tactics in the run-up to the elections. Earlier this month, the party had written to the Director General of Police, alleging political bias within the state police, before staging a protest march to his office on April 17.