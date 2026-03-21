Congress releases 4th List, names 7 more, allocates 11 seats to Raijor Dal

Guwahati, March 21: The Indian National Congress released its fourth list of candidates for the upcoming Assam Assembly elections, naming nominees for seven more constituencies while formally allocating 11 seats to its ally Raijor Dal after prolonged negotiations.

As per the list cleared by the party’s Central Election Committee, Bidisha Neog has been fielded from Jalukbari (37), a constituency considered a stronghold of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma since 2001.

“Honored by the party's trust for 37-Jalukbari, I extend my deepest gratitude to the entire leadership and workers as I embark on this mission with a bold resolve to lead and transform,” Reacting to her candidature, Neog posted in social media platform.

Taking the total number to 92 candidates so far, other names announced in the latest list include, Rohit Pariga from Tangla (48), Jayanta Borah from Biswanath (70), Dr Joy Prakash Das from Naoboicha (75-SC), Gyandip Mohan from Mahmora (94), Pran Kurmi from Titabor (102) and Rahul Roy from Hailakandi (121).

The inclusion of Dhing in Raijor Dal’s share is particularly significant.

The constituency had earlier emerged as a major sticking point in alliance talks, with both Congress and Raijor Dal reluctant to sacrifice the seat.

The announcement also marks a breakthrough in seat-sharing talks between Congress and Raijor Dal, which had remained stalled for weeks.

Along with 11 seats allocated for the regional party led by Akhil Gogoi, additionally, Goalpara East and Gauripur have been designated as “friendly contest” seats, where both parties will field candidates.

Tensions over seat-sharing were also visible in Dalgaon, where Congress workers had strongly opposed the move to concede the constituency to Raijor Dal.

Meanwhile, Congress has steadily rolled out its candidates in phases for the 2026 Assam Assembly elections.

The party released its first list on March 3 with 42 candidates, followed by a second list on March 14 naming 23 more nominees.

On March 19, it announced its third list with 22 candidates, before unveiling the fourth list.