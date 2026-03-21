Dalgaon erupts in protest as Congress workers oppose seat sharing deal

Mangaldai, March 21: The decision of the state Congress leaders on Thursday night to leave the No. 51 Dalgaon Assembly seat in Darrang district to its ally Raijor Dal as part of seat sharing has created strong resentment among party supporters.

As the news spread, a large number of supporters gathered on the campus of Rajiv Bhawan at Kharupetia town. The aggrieved supporters damaged hoardings, banners and posters carrying pictures of party leaders.

They raised slogans against Gaurav Gogoi, Rockybul Hussain and other senior party leaders, and alleged a hidden agenda to safeguard the political future of sitting AIUDF MLA Mazibur Rahman.

Later, the rank and file of local Congress workers from booth, Mandal to Zila Parishad level decided to contest unitedly and project an Independent candidate.

Accordingly, all twelve ticket aspirants unanimously decided to project Ainul Haque as the lone Independent candidate for the aggrieved Congress supporters of the religious minority-dominated Assembly segments.