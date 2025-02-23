Congress meeting faces hurdles as Nagaon admin denies permission

Raha, Feb 23: A meeting convened by the Congress at Hatipukhuri, Rupahihat, on Sunday turned into a lacklustre event after organisers were allegedly denied permission to hold the meeting by the Nagaon administration.

The meeting, which was supposed to be held at 10 am, was later held at 12 pm as workers were barred from participating in the meeting. The organisers were allegedly denied permission by the administration to hold the meeting.

Moreover, heavy security forces were also deployed in the area by the Nagaon district administration in order to prevent any untoward incident.

Even after the workers of the party were barred from taking part in the meeting, they eventually marched to the venue to take part in meeting.

“It is just a general meeting of our party, but the way the administration tried to prevent us from holding the meeting shows how Himanta Biswa Sarma is scared of us,” said Dhubri MP Rakibul Hussain.

Notably, the meeting was attended by Congress MP Rakibul Hussain, his son Tanzil Hussain, Nagaon Congress MP Pradyut Bordoloi, and other members.

“Around 700-800 workers were prevented from participating in the meeting, but they defied all the odds and came here walking at the venue,’ said Pradyut Bordoloi.

It may be mentioned that three days ago, on February 20, Rakibul and his son Tanzil were attacked by a group of miscreants in Nagaon’s Rupahihaat.

The following day, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma confirmed that the police had identified the individuals involved in the alleged assault on the Congress MP.

“Rakibul lodged a complaint against 24 individuals, and the chief minister out of the 24 individuals only confirmed 10 names; maybe people whose names Himanata didn’t mention are very close to him; that’s why he didn’t disclose it,” mentioned Bordoloi.

The attack on Rakibul has triggered a state-wide protest condemning the incident and demanding justice for the Dhubri MP.