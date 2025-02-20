Dhubri MP Rakibul Hussain attacked in Nagaon; CM Sarma vows enhanced security

Raha/Dhubri, Feb 20: Dhubri legislator and senior Congress leader Rakibul Hussain was attacked by a group of miscreants in Nagaon’s Rupahihaat on Thursday, sparking political tensions.

Following the incident, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma assured security arrangements for Hussain whenever he visits the Samaguri and Rupahihaat areas.

“We have received information that Rakibul was attacked in Rupahihaat. The Superintendent of Police is with him right now, and we will provide security to the Congress leader every time he visits the said areas,” Sarma said during the third day of the budget session.

Videos of the attack, which have since gone viral, show the assailants chanting “Go back, Rakibul” as they targeted the 60-year-old leader. One miscreant was clearly seen striking Hussain with a cricket bat, while two his Personal Security Officer (PSO) was also assaulted.

Confirming the incident, Nagaon Additional Superintendent of Police Jayanta Baruah stated that a PSO sustained injuries, prompting security personnel to fire four warning shots to disperse the mob. “Following the incident, the leader proceeded towards his next public meeting,” said ASP Baruah.

Despite the attack, Hussain chose not to file an FIR and instead continued with his scheduled engagements, attending a public meeting at Saidoria under the Samaguri constituency. “I could have gone and filed an FIR, but instead, I chose to stay with the people,” he said.

Expressing concern, his son Tanzil Hussain, who contested the Samaguri by-poll seat in 2024, said, “My father, who is also an MP, received the highest number of votes in the nation. If he, representing 24 lakh people, is not safe, then I have nothing to say.”

Meanwhile, the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) strongly condemned the attack, with its chief Bhupen Borah accusing the BJP-led government of failing to ensure safety of elected representatives.

“Today’s attack on an MP exposes the inefficiency of the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led government. This is not the first time—when Rahul Gandhi visited, BJP goons attacked me too, and we never got justice. Let me warn Sarma—such petty tricks won’t work against us,” Borah said.

Additionally, Dhubri District Congress workers gathered at Rajiv Bhawan on to condemn the attack on the congress MP.

During the protest rally at Rajiv Bhawan, Congress workers also raised slogans against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, accusing him of failing to protect the MP. The protesters expressed their anger over the deteriorating law and order situation and called for accountability from the state government.

The incident has further escalated tensions between the ruling and opposition parties, with the Congress demanding accountability and action against those responsible.