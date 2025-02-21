Congress leader Rakibul Hussain files FIR against 22 after attack

Guwahati, Feb 21: Senior Congress leader Rakibul Hussain on Friday lodged a First Information Report (FIR) against 22 individuals at Nagaon Sadar Police Station following the attack by a group of miscreants in Rupahihaat.

“Yesterday I said I would not lodge a complaint, but I had to do it today. The Superintendent of Police is involved in the attack. This shows how the BJP fears the Congress. I have filed a complaint against 22 individuals,” said the Dhubri MP.

Following the incident, a protest erupted in at Rajiv Bhawan in Guwahati to condemn the attack on Hussain.

“BJP is scared because of the upcoming 2026 election. They believe that unleashing 'Gunda Raj' on Congress will weaken us. If they think misusing power will help win the 2026 elections, they are wrong. We demand the resignation of Himanta Biswa Sarma,” mentioned senior Congress leader Ripun Bora.

Assam Pradesh Mahila Congress president Mira Borthakur Goswami, who was with Hussain at the Nagaon Police station, also strongly condemned the attack. “The way Rakibul was attacked, I want to say to the police at the Sadar Police station, they are not safe if they blindly follow the orders of the Chief Minister. A police officer should perform their duty with responsibility, because the power of the BJP will not last forever.”

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took to a microblogging website to confirm that the police had identified the individuals involved in the alleged assault on the Congress MP.

The identified suspects are Harun of Jamtola, Haresh of Fakoli, Basir of Tamulitup, Kasem Ali of Kawoimari, Rosidul of Kawoimari, Ayub Gunabari, Lutkior of Rail Station, Khaleque of Rowmari, Mojibur of Gorematikhowa and Jahangir of Koachgaon.

The attack on Hussain has triggered protests in several parts of the state.