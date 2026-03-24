CM backs Ranjit Dass in Bhawanipur–Sorbhog as Jana Ashirwad Yatra reaches Day 7

Barpeta, March 24: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma continued his statewide outreach campaign on Day 7 of the Jana Ashirwad Yatra, drawing significant public participation across the Bhawanipur–Sorbhog region in Barpeta district.

The day began on a spiritual note, with the Chief Minister offering prayers at the Gorokhiya Gosain Than before embarking on the rally.

The yatra commenced at around 9:30 am, passing through key locations including Kalabhanga (Barpeta Road), Amtola, Khoirabari, Simlaguri, Babupara, Barpeta Road, Durgabari, Kalibari Mandir, Howly Chowk, Raas Mandir (Howly) and Bhawanipur Mahtoli, before culminating at Bhawanipur Satra.

Addressing gatherings at various points, Sarma said the rally was primarily focused on senior BJP leader Ranjit Kumar Dass, who had represented Bajali earlier and is now contesting from Bhawanipur–Sorbhog.

“I am here to seek the people’s blessings for him. The turnout today shows that people are firmly supporting the BJP,” he said.

Local residents echoed similar sentiments, highlighting the scale of participation despite weather uncertainties.

“Thousands gathered in Sarbhog, and many more waited along the route in Barpeta. Neither rain nor storms could deter people. The turnout is proof of appreciation for the developmental work carried out across the state,” said a spectator.

A visibly elated Dass said the yatra is one of the most impactful public outreach campaigns in Assam. “The overwhelming support we are witnessing reflects the trust people have in our leadership,” he said.

The second phase of the Jana Ashirwad Yatra began on Monday, with Chief Minister Sarma campaigning in his constituency, Jalukbari. The rally witnessed massive crowds despite heavy rain.

In the coming days, the campaign is set to intensify, with the party confirming a 40-member list of star campaigners, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union ministers and chief ministers of BJP-ruled states.