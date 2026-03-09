AASU seeks probe into claims of students forced to attend BJP’s Ashirwad Yatra

Guwahati, March 9: The All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) has demanded an investigation into allegations that students were pressured into participating in the BJP’s ongoing “Jana Ashirwad Yatra”, even as the political outreach programme entered its eighth day on Monday.

Citing press reports and viral screenshots, the students’ body alleged that students of Sati Sadhani University in Golaghat were forced to attend the rally of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and the BJP’s state leadership, with threats of being marked absent for three days if they refused to stand in line and participate.

Reacting to the issue in a social media post on Sunday, AASU president Utpal Sarma said participation in a political party’s programme cannot be forced upon students.

“The Jana Ashirwad Yatra is a party programme of the BJP. No one can force any student to participate in a political party’s programme,” Sarma said.

Demanding a probe into the alleged incident, he called for action against those responsible for exerting pressure on students.

“Action must be taken against such hypocrites who, under the guise of teachers, exert mental pressure on students in an attempt to get into the BJP’s ‘good books’,” he said.

The AASU president further alleged that certain individuals were attempting to politicise educational institutions.

“No one wants those holding administrative responsibilities in educational institutions and engaged in the noble profession of teaching to be driven by political ideologies. This is a form of academic injustice,” Sarma said.

He alleged that some individuals, in their bid to please those in power, were turning educational institutions into “political laboratories”.

“Students are being turned into guinea pigs,” Sarma said, adding that the government was allegedly extending patronage to such practices.

Citing an example, he referred to the principal of Pragjyotish College, claiming that despite joining the BJP in January, the individual continues to hold the position.

He also drew a comparison with an earlier instance during the constituency delimitation process when the principal of Bhawanipur College in Barpeta was suspended for participating in a democratic protest.

Sarma also urged authorities and institutions not to issue directives forcing students to participate in programmes organised by political parties.

Meanwhile, the BJP’s Jana Ashirwad Yatra entered its eighth day on Monday. The day’s programme began from Bajali and is scheduled to pass through Tihu before concluding in Nalbari.

Earlier, on March 7, the sixth day of the yatra began from Sarupathar, proceeded to Golaghat, moved through Khumtai and concluded at Dergaon.

By that day, the yatra had covered 23 Assembly constituencies across eight districts. In six days, the programme reportedly witnessed participation from more than 10 lakh people and covered nearly 625 kilometres.