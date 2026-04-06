Cattle killing sparks fresh tension along Assam–Nagaland border in Mariani

Jorhat, Apr 6: Fresh tension gripped the Assam–Nagaland border in Mariani, Jorhat, after suspected Naga miscreants shot dead cattle on Sunday.

The incident occurred at Naginijan Tea Estate, where miscreants reportedly opened fire on cattle owned by one Ajesh Chabar, a resident of Line No. 9, and attempted to take them away.

When local youths chased the attackers, they fled the scene, leaving behind two motorcycles.

Residents have long alleged encroachment by groups from across the border in forest areas such as Disoi, Disoi Valley and Tiru Hills.

Locals now claim that armed individuals are entering Assam territory, creating fear and killing livestock with firearms without facing strict action.

“On Sunday around 4 pm, a person visiting the tea estate heard gunshots and saw miscreants standing near a cow they had shot. They fled soon after, abandoning their motorcycles,” a local resident said.

He added that such incidents are not isolated. “These attacks happen frequently. Even after informing authorities, we do not see concrete action,” he alleged, adding that both local and Naga village heads had assured intervention.

Residents further claimed that more than 200 cattle have gone missing in the Mariani border region over time.

Although discussions have been held between representatives from Nagaland and Assam village authorities, locals expressed dissatisfaction with the response.

Police have visited the site and initiated an inquiry, but residents say the action has been inadequate and allege continued intimidation by armed groups from across the border.

The latest incident comes amid ongoing tensions in the region.

On March 4, protests erupted in Chungajan in Golaghat district after a gate allegedly installed by authorities from Nagaland’s Niuland district sparked concerns over territorial claims in the border area.