Border tensions rise in Assam's Chungajan, locals warn of road blockade on March 7

Jorhat, March 4: Tensions escalated along the Assam–Nagaland border on Wednesday as residents of Chungajan in Golaghat district intensified protests against a gate allegedly installed by authorities from Nagaland’s Niuland district.

Demonstrators warned that they would block key roads connecting Chungajan to Dimapur for 12 hours on March 7 if the structure.

The gate, reportedly erected in Nabamilanpur village under the Chungajan area, bears the name of Niuland district of Nagaland and has triggered strong objections from residents in the border region who claim it represents an attempt to assert territorial control within Assam.

Protesters say they have already raised the issue with the state government but have received no concrete response even after nearly a month.

Residents had earlier organised a protest rally on February 17, after which they submitted a memorandum addressed to the Chief Minister through the Deputy Commissioner of Golaghat district. The memorandum demanded immediate removal of the gate and intervention by the Assam government to address the situation.

However, with no visible action taken so far, the agitation has gathered momentum.

On Wednesday, protesters in Chungajan held a demonstration in which tyres were burnt on the road and slogans were raised against the alleged encroachment. The protest briefly turned tense when one of the demonstrators reportedly had an argument with police personnel present at the site.

Local protest leader Dipen Gogoi said the residents of Nabamilanpur and neighbouring border villages have repeatedly demanded that the government take decisive steps to address the issue.

“Through our protest programme earlier at Sarupathar, we conveyed a clear message to the Assam government. We warned that the patience of the people living in the border area should not be tested,” Gogoi said.

He alleged that even after a month, the authorities have failed to act.

“Even today the gate bearing the name ‘Niuland district’ remains in place at Nabamilanpur. We have repeatedly urged the government through the media and through protests to address the border issue and protect the rights of the people living here,” he said.

Gogoi also pointed out that many residents in the border villages are still awaiting land pattas despite years of demands.

“We have been asking the government to resolve long-standing land issues and provide pattas to the people living along the border. Despite repeated appeals, there has been no meaningful response,” he added.

The protesters also expressed frustration over what they described as the lack of progress in resolving the Assam–Nagaland border dispute.

Gogoi said the situation was particularly disappointing given that the BJP is in power both in Assam and Nagaland as well as at the Centre.

“Even after ten years of BJP rule and a so-called double-engine government, we have not seen any significant progress in resolving the border problem,” he said.

He also referred to recent incidents of violence in the area, claiming that homes belonging to several families were burned in nearby border villages.

“Just a month ago, houses belonging to around 95 families were reportedly burned in the border area. Now a gate has been erected in Nabamilanpur demarcating the boundary, yet the Assam government has not taken strong action,” Gogoi alleged.

As part of the next phase of their agitation, the protesters announced that they would block two key roads connecting Chungajan with Dimapur for 12 hours on March 7.

According to Gogoi, the blockade will take place from 6 am to 6 pm and will coincide with the scheduled visit of the Chief Minister to Sarupathar in Golaghat district.

“We have decided through today’s protest that on March 7 we will shut down the roads connecting Chungajan to Dimapur from 6 in the morning to 6 in the evening,” Gogoi said.

However, he clarified that essential services would not be affected.

“We will keep the roads open for ambulances and schoolchildren. Apart from that, all other traffic will remain closed during the protest,” he said.

The protesters also warned that if authorities fail to remove the gate before the deadline, residents themselves will take action.

“If the Assam government and the police administration cannot remove the ‘Niuland district’ name from that gate by March 7, then the people will go there and remove it themselves,” Gogoi warned.