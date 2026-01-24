Forest land grab claims spark fresh Assam–Nagaland border tension in Mariani

Jorhat, Dec 24: Fresh tension is brewing along the Assam–Nagaland border in Jorhat’s Mariani area amid allegations that forest land in Assam is once again being encroached upon, raising fears of renewed unrest in the region.

According to local residents, forest land located barely 2.5 km from the Mariani New Sonowal Range Forest Office has been cleared in full public view.

It is alleged that after large-scale forest destruction in the Dissoi and Tiru Hills areas, Naga settlers are now asserting control over parts of the Dissoi Valley Reserved Forest, felling valuable trees and preparing to establish illegal settlements.

“The land has been encroached upon just about 2.5 km from the New Sonowal Range, while the administration appears helpless. We are being forced to watch this silently,” a resident said, calling for a united movement against what he described as growing aggression.

Despite repeated allegations of illegal encroachment and large-scale destruction of forest cover, the Forest Department has allegedly remained a silent spectator, citing the absence of directives from higher authorities, locals said.

Villagers in the area claim that instead of taking concrete steps to protect the reserved forest, officials are compelled to “sit idle with folded hands.”

“The authorities keep saying the matter has been reported to higher officials, but no visible action has followed so far,” another local resident said.

For years, allegations have persisted that protected forest land in Assam has been occupied, with settlements coming up and paved roads allegedly being constructed under various government schemes to improve connectivity in the encroached areas.

Significant portions of the Dissoi Valley and Tiru Hills forest areas are also alleged to have already been encroached upon, with rubber and tea plantations established on the seized land.

Efforts by the Assam government to reclaim these areas have reportedly made little progress.

Earlier in September, villagers of Seuji alleged that officials from the Nagaland administration conducted a land survey inside the village, triggering tension in the Disputed Area Block (DAB).

Villagers claimed that despite repeated intrusions, neither the Jorhat district administration nor the Mariani police have taken the matter seriously.

Border tensions are not new for residents of Jorhat, who have long lived under the shadow of encroachment.

In June, reports emerged of armed groups from Nagaland allegedly occupying Assam land, clearing protected forest areas, and setting up settlements and rubber plantations, triggering fresh fear among locals.

Residents of Nagajangka village alleged that agricultural land once cultivated by Assam residents has been seized to establish a rubber plantation, reportedly by members of the Naga community.

Despite repeated inter-state talks and court-monitored boundary agreements, ground-level enforcement remains weak, leaving border populations vulnerable to recurring encroachment and periodic flare-ups.