Budget 2026–27 reform-oriented, big win for Assam, Northeast: CM Sarma

Guwahati, Feb 1: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Sunday, welcomed the Union Budget 2026–27, describing it as “reform-oriented” and saying several announcements made by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman would have a direct and positive impact on Assam and the Northeast.

Sarma said the proposals strike a fine balance between India’s global aspirations and grassroots development, and would allow the eastern region, including Assam, to “benefit meaningfully”.

Highlighting increased fiscal transfers, infrastructure spending, healthcare upgrades, tourism development and employment-oriented initiatives as key takeaways, the Chief Minister said the formal acceptance of the 16th Finance Commission recommendations would enhance Assam’s share in tax devolution.

“The acceptance of the 16th Finance Commission recommendations is expected to enhance Assam’s share in tax devolution to 3.258% from 3.128%, providing greater fiscal space for development,” Sarma said in a post on a microblogging platform.

In her Budget speech, Sitharaman announced the government’s decision to formally accept the Commission’s recommendations, leading to a substantial increase in overall transfers to States.

Welcoming the focus on future-ready sectors, Sarma said the Budget’s thrust on semiconductors, electronics manufacturing, data centres, chemical parks and rare earths would create new employment opportunities, particularly for the youth.

Referring to the proposal to set up Self-Help Marts (SHE-Marts) across the country, Sarma said the initiative would further strengthen Assam’s efforts to build a robust ecosystem of Lakhpati Didis under the Mukhyamantrir Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan (MMUA).

The Budget proposed SHE-Marts as marketing platforms for women-led self-help groups.

The Chief Minister further stated that the emphasis on skilling in the Budget aligns with Assam’s vision to emerge as a trusted hub for skilled professionals in healthcare, artificial intelligence and allied sectors.

Earlier, Sitharaman outlined expanded skilling programmes linked to industry demand, particularly in healthcare and technology-driven areas.

Sarma also welcomed targeted support for fisheries, commercial farming and Amrit Sarovars, saying these measures would benefit farmers and cooperatives in Assam.

“Targeted support for fisheries, commercial farming, and Amrit Sarovars will benefit farmers and cooperatives alike,” he posted.

On tourism and urban development, the Chief Minister expressed that the announcement of new tourism circuits in the Northeast, coupled with investments in infrastructure and public transport in Tier-II and III towns, would accelerate urbanisation and connectivity in Assam.

Referring to the Budget’s focus on the Orange Economy, Sarma said policy and institutional support for cultural, creative and digital content industries would open new avenues for creative professionals and content creators in the region.

The Chief Minister also underscored the decision to upgrade the National Mental Health Institute at Tezpur.

“This will significantly strengthen specialised healthcare services in Assam,” he said. The upgrade was announced as part of the Centre’s plan to strengthen tertiary healthcare institutions.

Sarma further said the provision of Rs 2 lakh crore under the Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment would accelerate infrastructure activities in Assam.

He also welcomed the allocation of Rs 6,812 crore for development of the Northeast, saying it underlined the Centre’s sustained focus on the region.

The Chief Minister added that the Budget’s continued emphasis on fiscal discipline and price stability was equally commendable.