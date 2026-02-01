Budget 2026–27: Assam, Northeast get healthcare and tourism push

Guwahati, Feb 1: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, on Sunday, placed the Northeast, with Assam at its core, firmly on the Union Budget 2026–27 map, announcing a series of targeted interventions aimed at positioning the region as a key growth engine.

Presenting the Budget in the Lok Sabha, Sitharaman said the roadmap for 2026–27 focuses on accelerating economic growth and productivity while ensuring that development benefits farmers, youth, women, the poor and underprivileged communities.

The Budget, prepared for the first time at Kartavya Bhawan, is anchored in the vision of “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas”, with emphasis on long-term stability, structural reforms and regional inclusion.

A major highlight for Assam and the wider Northeast is the renewed policy thrust on healthcare, tourism, agriculture, fisheries and urban infrastructure, aimed at unlocking the region’s economic potential.

Healthcare & tourism push

In a significant boost to healthcare infrastructure in Assam, Tezpur has been identified as one of the regional apex centres for enhanced mental healthcare services.

The move seeks to address long-standing gaps in access to specialised mental health institutions across eastern and northeastern India.

The Budget also proposes a 50% expansion of trauma and emergency care centres, a step expected to benefit disaster-prone and vulnerable areas across the Northeast.

Tourism received a parallel push, with Sitharaman announcing the development of Buddhist circuits spanning Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Assam, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura.

The initiative will focus on preserving temples and monasteries while generating sustainable tourism-linked employment.

In addition, five tourism destinations across the country will be developed with support from 4,000 electric buses, promoting green mobility.

Support for agar tree cultivation was also announced, a move expected to boost rural livelihoods and strengthen value chains in the Northeast, particularly in Tripura, where agarwood is linked to perfumery and wellness products.

Infrastructure & regional connectivity

To strengthen regional economies, the Budget proposes the creation of City Economic Regions, with a special focus on tier-2 and tier-3 cities; a move likely to benefit emerging urban centres in Assam and the Northeast.

Each City Economic Region will receive Rs 5,000 crore over five years to support infrastructure development, job creation and improved urban services.

Connectivity initiatives include new dedicated freight corridors linking eastern and western India, expansion of inland waterways through 20 new routes, and the establishment of training institutes to build skilled manpower for the waterways sector; a sector with particular relevance for riverine states like Assam.

Women, fisheries & livelihoods

Women-centric programmes also featured prominently, with the government announcing the strengthening of the Lakhpati Didi initiative to help women transition towards enterprise ownership.

In fisheries, the Budget proposes the development of 500 reservoirs and Amrit Sarovars. These measures are expected to support fishing communities in the region.

Concluding her speech, Sitharaman said the Union Budget 2026–27 aims to enhance economic resilience, promote inclusive growth and empower regions through focused interventions, laying the groundwork for achieving the vision of a Viksit Bharat by 2047.