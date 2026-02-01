Union Budget 2026-27: LIVE

New Delhi, Feb 1: The Union Budget 2026–27, to be presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today, is expected to prioritise defence, infrastructure, capital expenditure, power and affordable housing.

Sitharaman will table the Budget in the Lower House, marking the 15th Union Budget of the Narendra Modi-led government.

The presentation will also be the second full Budget since the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) returned to power for a third consecutive term in the 2024 general elections.

The Finance Minister is set to create history by becoming the first woman to present the Union Budget for the ninth consecutive time.

Economists said expectations around the FY27 Budget differ from the previous year, which was largely focused on boosting middle-class consumption through tax relief measures. The upcoming Budget, they noted, is likely to take a more calibrated approach to stimulating consumption while prioritising long-term growth drivers.

Greater emphasis is expected on capital expenditure, particularly in sectors considered strategically important amid ongoing geopolitical uncertainties. Defence preparedness, infrastructure development and energy security are likely to feature prominently in the spending roadmap.

According to an India Strategy report by Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd, capital spending is expected to remain a key priority in the Budget, with allocations also likely to support higher growth in affordable housing.

