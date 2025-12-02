BTC chief proposes probe panel on Secretariat attack; ABSU rejects blame

Kokrajhar, Dec 2: The ongoing dispute over Scheduled Tribe (ST) status for six Assam communities has intensified tensions within the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC), deepening the rift between BTC chief Hagrama Mohilary and the All Bodo Students’ Union (ABSU).

The latest war of words follows the November 29 vandalism at the BTC Secretariat in Kokrajhar, which erupted during a protest against the alleged “dilution” of tribal rights.

A day after BTC Chief Executive Member Mohilary accused ABSU of involvement in the incident, he announced that a probe commission would be constituted to investigate the attack.

Speaking to the press at Dalbari in Baksa on Tuesday, Mohilary claimed the vandalism was pre-planned.

“The incident was carried out with planning. ABSU and UPPL are involved. There will be an inquiry. We will set up a commission which will probe the instigators, how the plan was formed, and everything will come out,” he said.

He added, “Law will decide whom to arrest and whom not to. We have no say in that. Now ABSU is defensive. I will not speak out, but the public will soon know about the staged drama.”

Responding sharply, ABSU president Dipen Boro dismissed Mohilary’s allegations as “unfortunate” during a press meet at Bodofa House, Bagansali, Kokrajhar, on Tuesday.

“We strongly condemn the BTC chief’s act of alleging ABSU for the attack. We never wish to disrupt or cause violence in the midst of a peaceful demonstration. Those who wish to allege us for the BTC Secretariat incident must first clarify the position of the BTC government and the BPF party on the issue,” he said.

Boro also reiterated concerns over the Group of Ministers’ report on granting ST status to six communities, which they believe threatens existing tribal rights.

“ABSU has openly expressed dissatisfaction with the GoM report and has been invited for further talks on December 4,” he said.

He added that if even one percent of evidence is found against the student body, “I, as president, will resign and walk to jail.”

On November 29, a significant number of students from Bodoland University and nearby colleges stormed the BTC Secretariat during a rally opposing the perceived “dilution” of ST status in the wake of the GoM report.

Despite police deployment, the crowd broke the gates, entered the complex and vandalised property, prompting the district administration to impose restrictions.

According to ABSU, its leadership was in a meeting with 25 organisations at its Kokrajhar office at the time and learned of the students’ mobilisation only about an hour before the incident.